Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Chilly & Soggy Valentine’s Day. Cold & Misty conditions expected this evening. Scattered showers possible Monday morning.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Widespread showers are expected for your Valentine’s Day. We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs this afternoon stayed well below average, nearly 20 degrees, with temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph keeping things chilly. We could see another 0.75″ - 1.75″ by the end of today bringing our rainfall totals over the last few days to about 2-3 inches in central portions of the region.

Radar estimated rain totals over the last 72 hrs.
Radar estimated rain totals over the last 72 hrs.(WRDW)

The showers will eventually taper off this evening with misty and foggy conditions. Temperatures tonight won’t change that much either only falling a few degrees.

Lighter showers will be possible early in the day on Monday with temperatures a little warmer in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday bringing the chance for some steadier rain with clearing expected by Tuesday morning. Some locations could receive another quarter of an inch.

Heavy showers possible Monday night as a cold front moves through the region.
Heavy showers possible Monday night as a cold front moves through the region.(WRDW)

Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures warmer in the mid 60s and finally above average! The sunshine sticks around for Wednesday but another area of low pressure will be moving in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing the chance for more rain. As of now, we could be seeing an additional 1-2 inches with this system. Showers look to clear out by Friday afternoon with some sunshine to start next weekend. Rain totals from this weekend through next Friday look to be around 4 inches. Keep it here for updates.

