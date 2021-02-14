Atlanta mayor vetoes letting state close street near Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor has vetoed a proposal to let the state permanently close part of a street between the Georgia Capitol and a legislative office building.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Atlanta’s charter prohibits City Council members from negotiating with the state on the city’s behalf.

She also says the council failed to give proper public notice before voting to abandon the one-block stretch of Mitchell Street.

Council member Michael Bond says he made a deal to let the state close the block in exchange for sidewalk and safety improvements elsewhere.

The City Council could override Bottoms’ veto with a two-thirds vote.

