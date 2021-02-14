Advertisement

At least one injured in 2nd Avenue shooting

RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue, right off Old Savannah Road.

News 12′s reporter on the scene says an ambulance was seen leaving the location, but details on any injuries are limited.

Richmond County Dispatch says the initial call came in at 5:49 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

