3 wounded in shooting at SC’s Northwoods Mall, police release photo of possible suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police confirmed three people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Northwoods Mall.

Police responded at approximately 1:36 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. He said two females and one male were wounded, but their condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators say the shooting happened in a common area of the mall. Police provided a photograph of the apparent suspect in the incident.

North Charleston Police released this surveillance image of a person they say is a possible suspect in a shooting at Northwoods Mall that left three people wounded. (North Charleston Police)

The three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and police secured the scene, Deckard said.

Another witness, Joseph Zimmerman, said he was shopping with his girlfriend in JC Penney at approximately 1:30 p.m. when they heard the shots.

“I heard four distinct gunshots,” Zimmerman said, adding that the shots sounds as if they came from near the entrance to the store.

“It caught everyone’s attention and we looked around at one another, but it took a few seconds to realize what had happened,” he said. “I saw people start running into the JC Penny’s to find an exit.”

He said they tossed their merchandise aside and ran for the nearest exit and made it out of the mall safely.

“I know everyone was pretty shaken up though,” he said.

Earlier, a witness said she was sitting in an open area of the mall before she went to work. She said she heard one single shot followed by several more and then saw people drop and start running.

The witness said she ran into a restroom and was eventually escorted out by police.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

