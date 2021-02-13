Advertisement

Where is Mr. Johnson? 78-year-old still missing after 22 days

Frank Johnson was reported missing in January.
Frank Johnson was reported missing in January.((Source: Wadley Police Department))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wadley police are still looking to find a 78-year-old man who’s been missing since Jan. 20.

Frank Johnson was reported missing in January after not being seen since the night before at his Bell Court residence in the Jefferson County community.

He suffers from diabetes and dementia and left his home without his daily medication, according to police.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. Police have released more images of Mr. Johnson.

Anyone with information on where he could be, you are urged to call 478-252-9401.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

