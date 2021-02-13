Virtual St. Patrick’s Day events to be held this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has announced that it will virtually present several special events in March 2021.

“Although we are unable to have the parade and election of the grand marshal this year, we know that it’s important to respect tradition and our Irish heritage as much as possible while ensuring the safety and health of others,” said John Fogarty, General Chairman of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, in a news release. “To that end, we are working with the City of Savannah’s guidelines regarding the ability to film private events in traditional locations that we plan to virtually share with the public.”

According to Fogarty, the parade committee’s events celebrating the Celtic Cross Ceremony, Greening of the Fountain, Jasper Green Ceremony, and St. Patrick’s Day Mass will be virtual.

“These four events represent four important aspects of what we stand for. The Mass represents the honor given to a great saint who spread Christianity throughout the pagan land of Ireland. The Celtic Cross represents our heritage and past immigrants that came to this country through struggle and turmoil. The Jasper Green represents how the Irish inserted themselves into this country and fought to build it up from the Revolutionary War and beyond. And the Greening represents the whimsical part of what the season offers as a fun way for families to enjoy the season.”

Fogarty says the Saint Patrick’s Day Mass will be streamed live. After that, there will be a small ceremony at the Celtic Cross, also live streamed but closed off to the public.

This year’s Greening of the Fountain will be pre-recorded, as will the Jasper Green Ceremony at Madison Square. Only 50 members of the parade committee will be participating for the four events, which will include executive committee members and representatives with Irish organizations in Savannah.

Fogarty pointed out that each event is closed to the public and will be barricaded off to keep crowds from gathering.

“Since the first Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1824, there have been extraordinary times when we had to cancel the parade and other events, and this is, unfortunately, one of those times. Our top priority has always been to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our members, participants, and attendees,” Fogarty noted.

In January of this year, the City of Savannah announced that it was not issuing any special event permits through March 2021. As a result, the parade committee had to cancel the 2021 parade.

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will provide more details about the virtual events prior to March 17.

For more information about the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.