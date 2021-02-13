Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Exploring underreporting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Valentine’s Day is this weekend but February is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Almost 10 percent of high school girls have experienced abuse in their relationships, according to the CDC.

Teen dating violence is often overlooked and underreported. One out of 11 high school girls and 1 out of 15 boys say they’ve been physically harmed by their partner in the past year.

Statistics compiled with data from the CDC. ((Source: WALB))

Diane Rogers, Executive Director of Liberty House of Albany, said that’s because kids don’t tend to turn to authorities for help.

“Teenagers, when they have a relationship that is unhealthy they turn to a peer, a friend, maybe a teacher,” she said. “So there’s no real reporting system where we can count how much of this is going on.”

“I could see that because I was a teen once and I was a victim of that situation,” said Leesburg resident, Tara Bass.

The CDC says teen dating violence can include physical, sexual, psychological harm, and stalking. One factor that keeps the cycle going is people don’t always recognize the signs.

“I think because I was a victim of that, that I would recognize the signs with my daughter,” said Bass. “But I know that my mom has guilt because she feels like she didn’t recognize it whenever I was going through it.”

Teens may not even see the warning themselves.

“For a teenage girl, it may seem like ‘Oh, he’s really sweet, he wants to make sure I got home safe, he wants to know where I am.’ Tracking your every move is not sweet. It is not healthy,” said Rogers.

Thelma Johnson raised two children and says the stats on teen dating violence and the silence that sometimes surrounds it, doesn’t shock her.

“It could be something they could be ashamed of,” said Johnson. “Having been a teenager before, if its something that you think you caused, you’re more likely to not speak out about it.”

But for those who are brave enough to speak up, but maybe afraid, a hotline here in Georgia is giving them options.

“Project Safe out of Athens, Georgia actually has a teen text line. So, teenagers from anywhere around the state can text this teen crisis line and share information with a trained advocate.”

If you think you are experiencing dating violence or know someone who is, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE.

