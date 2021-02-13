Georgia bill would require nursing homes to allow visitors

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s state House are considering legislation that would mandate that hospitals and nursing homes allow visitors.

Many cut visitor access because of the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Rep. Ed. Setzler of Acworth is the chief sponsor of House Bill 290.

Setzler says the bill recognizes that connection with family and friends can be a key component of patient wellness.

The measure would require that hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities allow patients to have two visitors for up to two hours per day starting July 1.

Facilities would be able to set requirements for visitors, such as a mask or testing requirement.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.