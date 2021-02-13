Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will be tracking through the CSRA bringing us the chance for steady rain throughout a good portion of your Saturday afternoon. Rain totals will likely be near or just above an inch by the end of today. Temperatures will remain chilly as the rain falls with afternoon highs only in the low 40s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely again for Valentine’s Day. Lows early tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs later in the day will stay below normal in the low to mid 40s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Rain totals for this weekend look to range from 1-2 inches in the Augusta area/north of I-20 with 2-2.5 inches possible in our southern CSRA counties.

The current forecast for rainfall accumulations through Monday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to remain south of I-20 with larger rainfall totals expected for southern CSRA counties. (WRDW)

Our soggy pattern is expected to continue into early next week as more rounds of low pressure move through the region. Temperatures do look a little warmer next week with highs back in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

