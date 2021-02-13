Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was another wet and cold afternoon with temperatures only reaching the low 40s, nearly 20 degrees below average. We saw heavier showers this morning and steady rain in the afternoon and as a result saw over an inch of rain here in Augusta.

Rain Totals-Augusta (WRDW)

Showers are likely again for Valentine’s Day. Lows early tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs later in the day will stay below normal in the low to mid 40s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. We could see another 0.75″ - 1.75″ by the end of this weekend bringing our totals to about 2 inches in the Augusta area/north of I-20 and 2-3 inches in our southern CSRA counties.

Lighter showers will be possible through the day on Monday with temperatures a little warmer in the mid 50s. A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday bringing the chance for some steadier rain but clearing out by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures warmer in the mid 60s and finally above average. Another area of low pressure will be moving in by the end of the week bringing the chance for more rain. As of now we could be seeing an additional 1-2 inches. The showers clear out by Friday afternoon with some sunshine to start next weekend. Rain totals today through Friday look to range from 3-4 inches. Keep it here for updates.

