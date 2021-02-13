Advertisement

Child in Beech Island swimming pool incident dies

(KWCH 12)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEECH ISLAND, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports the child involved in a Beech Island swimming pool incident on Feb. 6 has died.

Coroner Darryl Ables says he was called to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Saturday morning regarding the death of 5-year-old Riggs Lindsay.

Riggs’s mother, Heather Lindsay, posted on Facebook Saturday, expressing gratitude for the community’s love and support.

“Please continue to pray for us,” she writes.

Our sweet precious Riggs is at peace. He is with Jesus. We are positive of that and feel overwhelming comfort. That our...

Posted by Heather Page Lindsay on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Belvedere Elementary School, where Lindsay attended school, also posted on Facebook Saturday, saying “we are deeply saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to help everyone as needed.”

It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I inform you about a recent loss to our Belvedere Family. I was notified...

Posted by Belvedere Bears on Saturday, February 13, 2021

The initial incident happened at Lindsay’s home on Feb. 6 around 2 p.m. Investigators say the child was found unresponsive in his home swimming pool on Grady Lane in Beech Island. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance, and was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Aiken County Investigators originally told News 12 they were called to Lindsay’s home in response to a drowning incident.

Lindsay will be autopsied on Monday morning in Newberry. The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

At the time of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office told News 12 that they were not considering this a criminal case.

