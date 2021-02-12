Advertisement

Watt, Texans ‘mutually’ agree to split in more team upheaval

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another chapter to an offseason of upheaval.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.  

The defensive end had one year remaining on a six-year, $100 million contract. Watt was lauded for his humanitarian efforts after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.

