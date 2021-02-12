Advertisement

Vaccines come to chain stores, but appointment slots fill up in our area

By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several big chain stores start giving coronavirus vaccination today across the country.

That includes every Walmart in Georgia and all CVS stores on both sides of the Savannah River.

Vaccines are being administered at Kroger and some Publix stores, too.

Appointments fill up quickly.

In fact, slots right now are full at Kroger, Publix, Walmart and CVS pharmacies that have gotten doses in our area.

We got in touch with all of them, and all say they don’t know when new appointments will become available.

It’s all about when they get more doses.

MORE | South Carolina allows vaccine exceptions as a last resort

