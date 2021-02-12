Statistics reveal extent of pedestrian crash deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two pedestrian deaths this week due to traffic accidents in the CSRA, News 12′s I-Team looked into statistics on accidents like these.

Both local crashes happened Wednesday night.

In Belvedere, S.C., Richard Robinson, 68, was crossing Edgefield Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, causing multiple trauma . His death was confirmed later at a local hospital.

And in Lincoln County, a crash on Georgia Highway 47 near Partridge Town Road claimed the life of well-known local restaurateur Richard Goolsby .

Here’s what the I-Team learned about such crashes:

Around 6,200 pedestrians died in 2018, according to the most recent statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That was an increase from the year before.

Victims are 70% more likely to be men.

Nearly a third of the deadly accidents happened between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly half of all deadly accidents with a pedestrian involve alcohol — either on the part of the driver or the pedestrian.

