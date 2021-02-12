Advertisement

Statistics reveal extent of pedestrian crash deaths

By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two pedestrian deaths this week due to traffic accidents in the CSRA, News 12′s I-Team looked into statistics on accidents like these.

Both local crashes happened Wednesday night.

In Belvedere, S.C., Richard Robinson, 68, was crossing Edgefield Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, causing multiple trauma. His death was confirmed later at a local hospital.

And in Lincoln County, a crash on Georgia Highway 47 near Partridge Town Road claimed the life of well-known local restaurateur Richard Goolsby.

Here’s what the I-Team learned about such crashes:

  • Around 6,200 pedestrians died in 2018, according to the most recent statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
  • That was an increase from the year before.
  • Victims are 70% more likely to be men.
  • Nearly a third of the deadly accidents happened between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly half of all deadly accidents with a pedestrian involve alcohol — either on the part of the driver or the pedestrian.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
The IHOP on Peach Orchard Road
What’s behind surprise charges for local diners?
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Rashad Carter, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty.
Burke County teacher booked on child cruelty, assault charges

Latest News

This was the scene at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 11, 2021, in Windsor, S.C.
Rural areas’ vaccine plight draws concern in South Carolina
The zoo is letting people name a a Madagascar hissing cockroach after someone they would rather...
SC zoo will name a cockroach for your ex on Valentine’s Day
The Coastal Health District is warning “honesty is the best policy” when it comes to signing up...
Don’t try to skirt the ‘caregiver’ designation to get your COVID vaccine
The CDC says that approximately 25 percent of Americans have a fear of needles, but that should...
Scared of needles? Ga. doctor offers advice on COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccines come to chain stores, but appointment slots fill up in our area