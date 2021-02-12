Spartans’ Ruffin making positive impact on program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After making a deep run in the playoffs a season ago, it’s been an off year for the Glenn Hills basketball team. Despite the struggles, there is one player who’s still giving the team something to play for day in and day out.

“A kid like Demetreyon makes you feel good about getting up and working in the morning, and not making excuses,” said Glenn Hills head coach William Cunningham.

Demetreyon Ruffin is a special needs student at Glenn Hills high school, though he has found his groove with the spartan basketball team.

“I find that he finds himself comfortable with the rest of the team because they’re doing something that everyone can do -- play basketball. And once he’s around them, it’s natural for him to follow suit,” Cunningham continued.

Ruffin is a natural shooter and has a great idol to look up to in Steph Curry. After scoring his first varsity points earlier this week, Ruffin wants to take it even further.

“In my basketball future, I want to make a three. Shoot a three and have a shot at the NBA,” said Ruffin.

Demetreyon accomplished one of his future goals on Wednesday -- sinking a three pointer in the Spartans game against Westside. Coach Cunningham is giving him great expectations for the rest of his high school career and hopes that it’ll go beyond that.

“I think he can be as good as any player in Richmond County. It’s just all about -- if we can structure a team around him,” said Cunningham. “We know now that special education students are able to go on to college. And it’s the wish of mine and the administartion that demetreyon might have that opportunity.”

Demetreyon wears number 30 for Steph Curry as well. Ruffin is only a freshman, and has plenty of time to fine tune his skills on the court. Cunningham wants to make sure Glenn Hills fans are aware of just how talented this young man is and how much he offers to the Spartans.

