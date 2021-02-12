S.C. vaccine exceptions allowed as concerns grow for rural areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina health officials are allowing COVID-19 vaccinations of people outside the eligible group — but only as a last resort, like when vaccine needs to be used before it goes bad.

No matter what happens, DHEC wants to make sure scarce supplies of the vaccine don’t go to waste. That’s led to a slight tweak in the rules.

Right now, the state is in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which includes essential frontline health care workers and those 65 and older.

There have been extenuating circumstances elsewhere when vaccine needed to be administered quickly due to extenuating circumstances — for example, when a storage freezer breaks down — but there was no one around in the eligible groups to receive a shot.

DHEC says in cases like this, it’ll be OK to vaccinate people who aren’t in the eligible group.

In South Carolina, 566,000 vaccine doses have been given out. The state has given out slightly less than 60% of the vaccines doses it’s received.

In Georgia, more than 1.3 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered across the state. The state has given out about 70 percent of the doses it has been sent.

