Scared of needles? Ga. doctor offers advice on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The CDC says that approximately 25 percent of Americans have a fear of needles, but that should not stop you from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, so one Piedmont Columbus Regional doctor has some helpful advice.

Dr. Darryl Ellis, M.D., a PCR family medicine physician, say trypanophobia, a fear of medical procedures involving needles, is incredibly common. He also says that the process of vaccinating Americans against COVID-19 in order to bring the pandemic to a halt can be a source of even more anxiety during an already stressful time to those with trypanophobia.

While every patient’s case is different, Dr. Ellis says he has seen negative experiences, either personal or secondhand, as a factor that can contribute to a patient’s fear of needles.

Some patients may have an increased sensitivity to the pain caused by the injection while many others have a psychological resistance to being pierced by a sharp object.

Despite this, Dr. Ellis is encouraging everyone, including those with a fear of needles, to get vaccinated against the virus.

“I encourage patients to speak with their doctor about any concerns or fears they may have about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, even their fear of needles,” said Dr. Ellis. “It is very important that everyone who can be vaccinated against this coronavirus is, and your doctor can help you address your fear so, when the time comes, you’ll feel more comfortable receiving your COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Ellis adds that there are treatment options for those with trypanophobia that can help.

“People with a fear of needles often avoid getting vaccines, such as an annual flu vaccine,” said Dr. Ellis. “Someone with a severe needle phobia that causes extreme anxiety may avoid all forms of medical care which can be very dangerous.”

