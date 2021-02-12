Advertisement

S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex

By WHNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina zoo has a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge.

The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches that for $15, you can name after your ex!

“We are initiating our first annual ‘It’s a Bug’s Life’ initiative. You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Jennifer Garcia, the zoo’s education coordinator said.

Not only will the zoo send you a certificate, they will also announce the name of your not-so-special someone on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation,” Garcia said.

If you want to name a roach, you’ll need to call the zoo by Friday.

