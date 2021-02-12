SC zoo will name a cockroach for your ex on Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - If a bad breakup left you not wanting to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, the Greenville Zoo is offering a gift that could serve up a little revenge.

The zoo is letting people name a a Madagascar hissing cockroach after someone they would rather forget.

For $15, the zoo will name one of the roaches for a former significant other and announce it on Facebook on Valentine’s Day. It will also provide a certificate to commemorate the “gift.”

Greenville Zoo Education Coordinator Jennifer Garcia says its part of the zoo’s inaugural “It’s a Bug Life” initiative.

“You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Garcia said. “The proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation.”

People have until 5 p.m. Friday to purchase the Valentine’s Day package.

