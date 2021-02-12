Advertisement

Rural areas’ vaccine plight draws concern in South Carolina

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina health officials want to make sure the COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out rural communities that need it, like Windsor.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new information showing just how many vaccines have been administered by county.

More than 12,000 people have been vaccinated in Aiken County, but more rural and smaller counties have state health officials concerned.

For example, here are the numbers for some other local counties:

  • Edgefield: 2,563
  • Saluda: 1,233
  • Barnwell: 1,075
  • Bamberg: 1,022

“We the state have work to do, given our original sort of urban-centric focus to health workers,” Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health, told DHEC commissioners this week.

Earlier this week, South Carolina state senators pushed ahead with a $208 million COVID-19 bill that would fund vaccine clinics and distributions — especially in rural areas. The bill is now being sent to the state House.

MORE | Vaccines come to chain stores, but appointment slots fill up in our area

Among the rural areas getting a focus this week was Windsor in Aiken County, where a vaccination clinic was held Thursday at the fire station.

Rural Health Services worked with local leaders to make it happen.

Organizers say they wanted to give everyone a chance to get the shot.

“There’s been much news about people in rural areas not having access to the vaccine,” said Carolyn Emanuel-McClain, Rural Health Services’ CEO. “We wanted to make sure we targeted the rural first, and then we’ll move one in the city of Aiken.”

Rural Health Services will hold more of these vaccine clinics across local areas of South Carolina area.

The next one is Thursday in Aiken County at the old Bi-Lo off York Street.

For more information, call 803-380-7000.

