Richmond County schools get $10,000 for tutor program

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is getting a $10,000 grant from the Georgia governor’s office.

Out of 36 applicants, the district was one of six applicants to receive funding as part of the Innovative Education Fund Grant Program.

The funds will be used to continue student access to Focus Education and Innovation Tutoring program, an on-demand and live tutorial service for students in kindergarten through high school. The program is available to provide around-the-clock support for students in math, language arts, reading, social studies and science.

Students and parents say the tutor program has been helpful to provide support for difficult classes and content at times convenient for them, said Yvette Foster, the district’s director of teaching and learning.

“This grant award makes it possible to continue offering free tutoring services for our students when they need it,” she said.

Since the tutoring program was launched in October 2020, 1,200 students have logged more than 5,700 hours of service.

More information about the tutor program is available at https://rcboe.info/FEVTutoring

