Richmond County looks at disciplinary measures for mask-less students on buses

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School Board members raised concerns at this week’s board of education committee meeting -- about the way mask-wearing is enforced on school buses.

The district determined President Joe Biden’s federal mask mandate on public transportation does apply to school buses. They did already require masks on buses, but there will be some differences.

The district says they’ve had 18 compliance violations on school buses since the beginning of the school year. They aren’t able to say how many of those are related to mask-wearing, but they do say going forward, enforcement will be a lot stricter.

It started with concerns brought to the district’s attention at a school board meeting.

“The concern was that I had three bus drivers come to me, concerned that the students weren’t wearing masks like they needed to wear them on the bus,” school board member Venus Cain said.

Bus drivers -- expressing frustrations -- saying schools weren’t doing much to enforce the district’s mask requirement.

“I reiterated that we needed to make sure that the students were wearing masks to stop the spread, and that we also needed, if a bus driver reported it, we needed the principals to support the bus driver and ensure that masks were being worn,” Cain said.

District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says the vast majority of students complied with the school bus mask requirement.

But for those that didn’t, the consequences weren’t concrete.

“It was more of a community approach,” Ross said. “Bus drivers could of course always talk with principals and principals talk with parents if there were any concerns about masks.”

Now -- with a federal requirement on the table -- the district says enforcement will be more systemic. They’ll be referring to the student code of conduct to handle infractions.

“It’s a progressive discipline approach,” Ross said.

The handbook recommends a verbal warning for the first offense. Then -- a note home. If it happens a third time, the student could be suspended from riding the bus.

“Whatever tools they have, we need to use them to ensure that the district as a whole is safe,” Cain said.

Even though the federal requirement has been in place for about two weeks now, the district says they haven’t started their new guidelines.

That’s because they have not yet notified parents. Letters will be sent out next week.

