Percent of positive COVID tests shows improvement in 2-state region

By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a promising trend of decreasing daily COVID-19 cases in the two-state region, but health officials say this doesn’t mean we’re near the end of the pandemic fight.

In Georgia, the rate of positivity for people getting tested for COVID-19 is at 11 percent.

That’s a much lower number than a month ago, when it was at almost 18 percent.

Across the river in South Carolina, the rate is 10.3 percent.

MORE | Air travel could pick up this spring, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines

That’s nearly half of what it was on Jan. 2, when the positivity rate was near 20 percent.

“It means that we are missing less cases, also. So it’s not only that the absolute number is going down, it is reassuring it’s coming down, but it’s still way, way, too high,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht chair of the University of South Carolina Prisma Medical Group.

While cases go down, South Carolina hospitals are still operating at or above 90 percent capacity.

Health officials say they are seeing fewer people getting tested, but they say that is not the main reason for the decrease in cases.

Experts believe the surge around the holidays encouraged people to take masking, social distancing and hand washing more seriously, and the vaccine is becoming more available, as well.

“I would say part of it is due to the vaccine, that we are developing some immunity. We also have some level of herd immunity that is also playing a factor. It’s not the full level we need it to be at to stop transmission, but we are seeing some mitigation or slowing,” said Melissa Nolan, assistant professor at the University of South Carolina.

South Carolina officials say they don’t expect another spike soon.

They say the goal is to lower the state’s positivity to 1 percent.

