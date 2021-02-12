Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man appeared in federal court on Thursday on a charge of threatening President Joe Biden and others through phone calls to the White House and other agencies, a federal prosecutor said.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, of Gastonia was arrested on Feb. 5, but the criminal complaint wasn’t unsealed until the court hearing in Charlotte, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

The charge against Reeves carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine,

Authorities said Reeves made multiple phone calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 and made threats against the president and others who were not identified in the news release. Reeves also made threats in phone calls to the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Capitol Police, officials said.

Court documents alleged that in one of the phone calls, Reeves threatened to kill everyone in the White House and added “I am going to chop your heads off.” He also told a Secret Service agent that no punishment would stop him and that it is not against the law to threaten people, officials said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler ordered Reeves to remain in custody. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County jail. Kevin Tate, the attorney assigned to represent Reeves from the Federal Defender’s Office, couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
Some customers are hopping mad at the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
The IHOP on Peach Orchard Road
What’s behind surprise charges for local diners?

Latest News

Burke County School District
Burke Co. teacher booked on child cruelty, assault charges
Fear of the rise of COVID-19 variants
Fear of the rise of COVID-19 variants
In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father
A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer, Ossoff, Warnock outline COVID-19 relief for Georgians