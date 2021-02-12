Advertisement

No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

Cori "Coco" Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Romania's Sorana...
Cori "Coco" Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open will be allowed to continue but without crowds for at least five days after the Victoria state government imposed a lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight Friday.

New restrictions include restricting residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.

