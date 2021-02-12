Negotiations underway to help homebound South Carolinians in need of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Help is on the way soon for South Carolinians who are in need of the COVID-19 vaccine but can’t leave their homes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update for a House Legislative Oversight Committee that is studying the vaccine rollout in South Carolina.

Last month, lawmakers spent several hours grilling DHEC leaders about the slow and confusing distribution process. Legislators sent the health agency additional questions, and DHEC had to submit those answers by this week.

The committee asked a series of questions about what’s being done to help South Carolinians who are homebound.

DHEC revealed that there are negotiations underway with two providers and hopes to implement a system in March that will get vaccines to those who are homebound.

People who are in need of the service would call the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line in order to set up an appointment.

“Homebound service calls will be routed to the Vaccine Information Line, to Immunizations Branch, then conveyed back to the homebound provider for service delivery,” DHEC wrote to committee members.

There are about 11,000 people who are homebound, according to the South Carolina Department of Aging. But DHEC said they are working with partners to make sure that this service is available to everyone who needs help accessing the vaccine because they don’t the means to get to a provider.

The Vaccine Information Line can be reached at 1-866-365-8110 for those with vaccine-related questions and need help getting contact information for a provider in order to make an appointment.

