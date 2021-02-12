Advertisement

MLB cuts spring training travel, drops college opponents

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands...
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. (Source: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize virus risks.

College baseball teams were dropped from the revised schedules because they are not subject to major league testing protocols. Also eliminated were split-squad games, which are traditionally used in the first half of the exhibition season to allow evaluation of more players.

Pitchers and catchers start reporting for spring training on Wednesday, and the exhibition season starts Feb. 28, two days later than initially announced in September.

