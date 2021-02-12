Missing 80-year-old woman has been found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies say 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree been found.

Rountree was last heard from at about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, telling family members that she was around a car lot somewhere on Furys Ferry Rd. Deputies also said Rountree may currently be in an altered mental state.

Shortly after she was reported missing, deputies said Rountree had been found.

