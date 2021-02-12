Advertisement

Missing 80-year-old woman has been found

Deputies need the public’s help in finding 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree. (The car pictured is only similar to the one she was seen driving)((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies say 80-year-old Arzelma Louise Rountree been found.

Rountree was last heard from at about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, telling family members that she was around a car lot somewhere on Furys Ferry Rd. Deputies also said Rountree may currently be in an altered mental state.

Shortly after she was reported missing, deputies said Rountree had been found.

