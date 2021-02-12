Minor leagues get a reset with 120-team regional alignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has reorganized its minor leagues in a 120-team regional alignment. MLB released a plan for two Triple-A divisions, and three divisions each for Double-A, High-A and Low-A.

Forty affiliates were dropped from 2019, the last season under the old minor league system, and the remaining teams were offered licenses in December.

Major league owners, Commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff have not yet decided whether to retain the traditional names of the leagues.

