Local providers step in to help rural communities with healthcare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen our rural counties struggle the most, with everything from internet access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine registration.

Our rural communities are some of the most underserved areas for healthcare. But local providers are stepping up to provide equity in healthcare both in and out of the ER.

Supplies are about to be shipped out to doctors nation-wide as part of the Medical College of Georgia is hosting their yearly training session for ER doctors in rural areas on life-saving procedures.

“We are sending kits to each one of the participants. It gives them supplies, and we’re going to teach them by video how to perform the procedure,” MCG vice chair for academic programs Dr. Matt Lyon said.

Lyon conducts research in the department of ER Medicine. He says this year’s training has gone virtual, which has allowed people to participate for the first time all the way from the west coast.

“While these physicians may have had training in it, they may not have been able to keep up their skills. So, this is a skills course that they can keep up with the newest, best ways to do these procedures,” he said.

Meanwhile, rural health services are amping up vaccination efforts in areas away from the city.

“It’s important that we have these local events in these rural communities to meet the people where they are. To show them that we care about them, and we want them to have a service,” Carolyn Emanuel-McClain, chief executive officer of Rural Health Services, said.

They say education is a big part of their vaccine efforts. They are also working to help people in rural areas who have trouble getting online to sign up.

“We ask individuals to just call our office here, and we will walk them through, we will ask their name, we’ll get them registered. If they do not have an email, we will create one for them,” Emanuel-McClain said.

They hope their community-driven approach will help create connections in areas typically at a disadvantage.

The MCG says they’ve gotten so much interest nationally in the online training this year that they plan to continue to host a virtual session even after COVID-19 is a thing of the past.

Rural Health Services says they’ll be hosting another vaccine clinic at Second Baptist Church in Aiken on Feb. 18. You must be age 65 or older and can call (803) 380-7000.

