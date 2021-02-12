Local COVID-19 vaccine clinics face no delays in shipments from severe weather

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather up north is having a trickle-down effect, as icy roads and snow slow down the shipments of vaccines for some sites.

At a site in Aiken County, AU Health vaccinated around 1,000 people Friday. In Augusta, more than 1,500 will get their shot.

Officials say the only situation slowing things down at this point is COVID-19 vaccine supply.

“Any delays in shipping would not be expected to impact those appointments that are scheduled already with AU Health,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health’s pharmacy director, said.

Dr. Wyche says appointments will go on as scheduled because they already have enough vaccine on hand.

At University Hospital, officials say no vaccines are delayed yet. But they aren’t getting the numbers they are asking for. Neither is AU. Sometimes it’s higher or lower than requested.

“Our hope is that as the state receives more vaccine whether it’s the Pfizer, Moderna, or additional vaccines, that our request for the number that we ask for on a weekly basis will ultimately be the same as what we receive,” Wyche said.

Soon, our local hospitals could get multiple different types of vaccines. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are preparing for FDA approval.

“They will all be high-quality vaccines. They will offer a high level of effectiveness that we all would’ve been very happy with at the very beginning of this,” Wyche said.

As Phase 1A+ continues, the federal government is suggesting there may be enough vaccine available by the end of April to get rid of the phased approach.

“I certainly at this point in time would not feel comfortable enough on what I know to be saying that’s the most likely outcome. But, if it is, it would certainly be wonderful,” Wyche said.

AU Health has multiple clinics scheduled for next week. You can sign up through their vaccine registration site.

As for South Carolina’s vaccine rollout, a news conference just wrapped up earlier this afternoon. DHEC says all shipments in South Carolina for the coming week arrived last night.

