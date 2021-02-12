Kids from 4 schools will learn from home until Feb. 22

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is out for the week in Richmond County until Monday.

But starting Tuesday, students at four schools will begin learning from home.

The district says A.R. Johnson, Langford Middle Deer Chase Elementary will be temporarily closed for face-to-face learning because of COVID-19 activity.

Willis Foreman Elementary just switched to virtual learning Thursday.

All four schools will return to in-person classes Feb. 22.

