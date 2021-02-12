Advertisement

Kids from 4 schools will learn from home until Feb. 22

By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is out for the week in Richmond County until Monday.

But starting Tuesday, students at four schools will begin learning from home.

The district says A.R. Johnson, Langford Middle Deer Chase Elementary will be temporarily closed for face-to-face learning because of COVID-19 activity.

Willis Foreman Elementary just switched to virtual learning Thursday.

All four schools will return to in-person classes Feb. 22.

MORE | How Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers are fighting teacher shortage

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
The IHOP on Peach Orchard Road
What’s behind surprise charges for local diners?
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Mickey A. Pahn
Suspect caught in robbery of Augusta convenience store

Latest News

This was the scene after a crash on Feb. 11, 2021, shut down Interstate 75 near Atlanta.
Fiery crash near Atlanta brings death, traffic troubles
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Golden Harvest cancels contactless food giveaway
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools get $10,000 for tutor program
Attorney Sonja Tate presents a $4,500 check to the Salvation Army of Augusta.
How a local foundation is helping out the Salvation Army