Interested in one of the new jobs coming to Trenton? Here’s how to apply

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re interested in applying for one of the 450 new jobs an energy company is bringing to Edgefield County, there’s a way to do that.

Generac Power Systems is opening a Trenton facility by the end of the third quarter of 2021, officials announced this week. The facility, according to the company, will support home standby generators and “associated energy technologies.” The operation will also serve as a distribution center for the Southeast.

“We’re proud to welcome Generac to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in Edgefield County,” Gov. Henry McMaster said earlier this week in a statement. “With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Generac will have the tools necessary for success.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

People who are interested in applying can visit https://generacta.avature.net/GeneracTrenton and fill out a form, and a recruiter with the company will be in touch.

