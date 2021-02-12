Advertisement

How a local foundation is helping out the Salvation Army

Attorney Sonja Tate presents a $4,500 check to the Salvation Army of Augusta.
Attorney Sonja Tate presents a $4,500 check to the Salvation Army of Augusta.(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Bar Foundation made a generous donation to the Salvation Army of Augusta.

The donation was a $4,500 check that will go toward new computer labs.

The Salvation Army also plans to create tutoring and mentor classes.

The foundation says it is also teaming up with Restart Augusta to build beds.

So far, $20,000 has been raised for the project.

“Specifically, the grant that they received was to upgrade their computer systems so that the students that they serve could really participate in the online distance learning through COVID,” attorney Sonja Tate said.

