How a local foundation is helping out the Salvation Army

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Bar Foundation made a generous donation to the Salvation Army of Augusta.

The donation was a $4,500 check that will go toward new computer labs.

The Salvation Army also plans to create tutoring and mentor classes.

The foundation says it is also teaming up with Restart Augusta to build beds.

So far, $20,000 has been raised for the project.

“Specifically, the grant that they received was to upgrade their computer systems so that the students that they serve could really participate in the online distance learning through COVID,” attorney Sonja Tate said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.