Golden Harvest cancels contactless food giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to forecasts of inclement weather, Golden Harvest Food Bank has canceled a drive-thru mobile market food distribution that was planned for Saturday.

It was to be held at Golden Harvest, 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The next mobile market distribution will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Macedonia Church, 304 Un Court in Grovetown.

It will be no-contact, so the food will be loaded into your trunk.

