Advertisement

Golden Harvest cancels contactless food giveaway

Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to forecasts of inclement weather, Golden Harvest Food Bank has canceled a drive-thru mobile market food distribution that was planned for Saturday.

It was to be held at Golden Harvest, 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The next mobile market distribution will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Macedonia Church, 304 Un Court in Grovetown.

It will be no-contact, so the food will be loaded into your trunk.

MORE | In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
The IHOP on Peach Orchard Road
What’s behind surprise charges for local diners?
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Mickey A. Pahn
Suspect caught in robbery of Augusta convenience store

Latest News

This was the scene after a crash on Feb. 11, 2021, shut down Interstate 75 near Atlanta.
Fiery crash near Atlanta brings death, traffic troubles
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools get $10,000 for tutor program
This Richmond County school bus serves as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.
Kids from 4 schools will learn from home until Feb. 22
Attorney Sonja Tate presents a $4,500 check to the Salvation Army of Augusta.
How a local foundation is helping out the Salvation Army