Fiery crash near Atlanta brings death, traffic troubles

This was the scene after a crash on Feb. 11, 2021, shut down Interstate 75 near Atlanta.
This was the scene after a crash on Feb. 11, 2021, shut down Interstate 75 near Atlanta.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Traffic on Interstate 75 near Atlanta is flowing again today after a fiery crash claimed the life of one person.

It happened just before noon Thursday.

Traffic cameras showed both sides of the interstate closed as firefighters battled roaring flames that burned multiple vehicles after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in Kennesaw.

Cobb County police said at least one person died in the crash.

It’s unclear whether others were injured.

Police announced in early afternoon that northbound I-75 could remain closed for six more hours as police and fire officials investigated and worked to clear the scene.

One driver told WSB-TV that there were multiple crashes during heavy rain that severely limited visibility.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

