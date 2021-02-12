Advertisement

Expected top pick Lawrence throws for Meyer, NFL teams

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out Friday for NFL personnel including his expected pro coach in Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer.

Meyer, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were at Clemson’s indoor practice facility to watch their future quarterback.

Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft with the Jaguars holding that pick. Lawrence worked out for about 40 minutes, throwing passes with his powerful arm.

Lawrence moved up his session after learning he’d need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

