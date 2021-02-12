Edgefield County residents air complaints about zoning plan

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are mixed reviews from people in Edgefield County about plans to increase zoning.

County leaders held a public hearing Thursday night about its proposed land management ordinance.

Generac Power Systems is expected to bring in 450 jobs to the county , so officials say they are trying to make it easier to build new neighborhoods.

Right now, about 20 percent of the county is zoned with five districts: two residential, one commercial, one industrial and one general development.

The new ordinance would expand that to 10: three rural, three residential, two commercial and two industrial.

The hearing, where no vote was taken, included a presentation from zoning consultant John Ford.

He said the purpose of the zoning proposal would be to guide future growth.

He stressed that the proposal is a working draft will continue to evolve as the process moves forward. He said input from residents is welcome.

Seventy written comments were received and will be included in the minutes of the hearing.

During the public comment portion of the hearing, Aiken attorney Dione Carroll said she represents about 19 Edgefield County residents. She said the plan is very complicated plan and must be carried out carefully, not rushed through in a month.

One woman had printed out the documents, which included hundreds of pages.

“This is insane,” she said. “You have rules for your rules.”

There was an assortment of other comments from various residents:

“By adding zoning, you’re forcing us to sell our property.”

“It’s my land and government shouldn’t be allowed to tell me what I can do.”

“We moved here to be left alone, not have government tell us what to do.”

“This just needs to go away because it’s asinine.”

“Outside consultants don’t understand the character here. You need to get local design professionals, architects and engineers to work on a plan.”

“Why not have the county put this on a ballot and let the public decide what we want?”

County Administrator Tommy Paradise told News 12 earlier this week that zoning would protect the county from projects neighbors don’t want.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints since I’ve been here where people don’t want projects, but we don’t have the zoning in place to stop them,” Paradise said.

Edgefield County Commission Chairman Scott Cooper said the main purpose of the zoning process “is to separate land uses which is ultimately gonna protect those that are already here.”

Cooper says the ordinance is still in its early stages and is subject to change with public input.

“The process that we’re in right now is exactly that: It’s a process,” Cooper said.

Cooper also says while the plan may cause short-term discomfort, it would create long-term benefits.

