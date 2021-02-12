Advertisement

DHEC permits providers to give vaccine outside of phase eligibility in order to avoid waste

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility, but only as a last resort, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The information was provided in a series of answers that DHEC submitted to a House Legislative Oversight Committee that is studying the vaccine rollout in South Carolina. The committee had submitted additional questions to the health agency after a meeting last month where lawmakers grilled DHEC leaders about the slow and confusing vaccine rollout.

RELATED COVERAGE:

One of the questions was if providers are allowed to vaccinate people outside of the phase eligibility in order to avoid waste. And DHEC said the answer is yes, but providers need to be sure all options are exercised before that happens.

“No doses of vaccine should ever be wasted. It is better to vaccinate an available person out of phase than to waste vaccine. However, vaccine providers should put systems in place to avoid or mitigate such circumstances,” DHEC wrote in a letter to legislators.

The letter includes these measures that should be taken:

  • Opening a vial only when there are enough in-phase individuals present and waiting for vaccine to use all doses in the vial. If there are fewer in-phase people available, they should re-schedule rather than risk wasting vaccine.
  • Documentation of eligibility for in-phase vaccination should be made before a vial is opened.
  • If a mistake occurs and vial has been opened with an insufficient number of in-phase people are available, a call-back system should be used to alert in-phase individuals who have signed up for a call-back with information on the availability of vaccine and the response time needed.
  • If despite these safeguards, no in-phase person is available, it is better to vaccinate a person out of phase than waste vaccine.

As of right now, South Carolina is in Phase 1a, which includes essential frontline healthcare workers and those 65 and older. The Vaccine Advisory Committee is still working on recommendations for Phase 1b, which will be finalized by DHEC leaders.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
Some customers are hopping mad at the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
The IHOP on Peach Orchard Road
What’s behind surprise charges for local diners?

Latest News

Burke County School District
Burke Co. teacher booked on child cruelty, assault charges
Help is on the way soon for South Carolinians who are in need of the COVID-19 vaccine but can’t...
Negotiations underway to help homebound South Carolinians in need of COVID-19 vaccine
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer, Ossoff, Warnock outline COVID-19 relief for Georgians
I-TEAM: Wedding woes follow brides into 2021
I-TEAM: 2020 wedding woes bleed into 2021 for many brides-to-be