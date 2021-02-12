Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dense fog and showers into early this morning. Temperatures will be dropping overnight into the upper 40s in the northern CSRA and mid to low 50s in the central and southern CSRA by sunrise. Winds will be light and variable.

Cold air damming is expected today as northeast flow draws down much cooler air to the region. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s throughout the day in the northern CSRA. Our temperatures around Augusta and areas south will likely hover in the mid to low 50s throughout the day. Brief light showers and drizzle will be possible during the day with highest rain chances in the morning. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the Southeast late tonight and through the day Saturday. Steady rain looks likely for a good portion of the day on Saturday. Rain totals will likely exceed an inch through Saturday night. Temperatures will remain chilly as the rain falls Saturday. Lows in the morning will be in the mid to low 40s and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely again on Sunday. Lows early Sunday are expected to be in the mid 40s. Highs later in the day will stay below normal in the low 50s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our soggy pattern is expected to continue into early next week as more rounds of low pressure move through the region. Temperatures do look a little warmer next week with highs back in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

