Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll see misty conditions and scattered light rain showers with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

Another rain maker is expected to move through early tomorrow morning Saturday. Steady rain looks likely for a good portion of the day on Saturday. Rain totals will likely exceed an inch through Saturday night. Temperatures will remain chilly as the rain falls Saturday. Lows in the morning will be in the mid to low 40s and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely again on Sunday. Lows early Sunday are expected to be in the mid 40s. Highs later in the day will stay below normal in the low 50s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Rain totals for this weekend look to range from 1-2 inches in the Augusta area and north of I-20 with 2-3 inches possible in our southern counties.

Our soggy pattern is expected to continue into early next week as more rounds of low pressure move through the region. Temperatures do look a little warmer next week with highs back in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

