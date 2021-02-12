COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations, new cases trend downward in 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has reached a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 7,000 COVID-19 deaths, a number that was reported Thursday as the state also saw 1,400 new cases in a day.

The same number of new cases was also reported Tuesday, the lowest since November as the statewide curve shows a distinct downward trend.

Hospitalizations have also been trending downward across the two-state region.

University Hospital in Augusta released some hopeful trends this week — notably seeing no new patients Wednesday. From there, the total number of patients has continued to decline; although the hospital has seen new ones, it’s been discharging more.

As of Friday, University had 78 COVID-19 patients, while the latest numbers showed Augusta University Health with 52 and Doctors Hospital with 40.

The numbers for all three hospitals are lower than they were for all of January.

Doctors also say South Carolina hospitalizations are slowly trending down, but hospital occupancy is still around 81 percent across the Palmetto State.

U.K. mutation continues to raise concerns

There are new worries from health officials over the United Kingdom mutation of coronavirus, which has established itself in the two-state region.

The strain has now been found in over 80 countries, including the U.S.

Florida leads the country with more than 300 cases, while Georgia has 37 and South Carolina has reported one.

Experts believe it could become the dominant form of the virus worldwide-- because of how much quicker it spreads than the previously dominant variety.

Also in the news ...

Prisma Health is consolidating its 12 COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state down to six over the course of the next three weeks because of delayed shipments and short supplies. Appointments that are already on the schedule will be moved to the nearest open site. Sporadic shipments are blamed due to winter weather elsewhere.

As of Friday morning, 134 Savannah River Site employees were quarantined with COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy complex that employs 11,000 people in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

In Georgia, more than 1.3 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered across the state. The state has given out about 70 percent of the doses it has been sent.

In South Carolina, 566,000 vaccine doses have been given out. The state has given out slightly less than 60% of the vaccines doses it’s received.

