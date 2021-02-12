Cantlay ties course record with 62 and leads at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — When last seen on the PGA Tour, Patrick Cantlay shot 61 in the final round in the California desert. Eighteen days later, Cantlay tied the course record at Pebble Beach with a 10-under 62.

That gave him a a two-shot lead over Henrik Norlander and 19-year-old Akshay Bhatia in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Also starting off strong was Jordan Spieth. He holed out with a wedge for eagle on the 10th hole and shot a 65.

Cantlay was the third player to shoot 62 at Pebble Beach, and the first since David Duval in 1997.

