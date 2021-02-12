Burke County teacher booked on child cruelty, assault charges

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Rashad Carter, a teacher at Burke County Middle School, was arrested and booked in the Burke County Detention Center.

Around 2:33 p.m. Thursday, school resource deputies at the school were made aware that a teacher had assaulted a student in the hallway during an early dismissal, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the teacher as Carter, 42, and further requested criminal investigators to the school. The incident was observed on surveillance video and witnessed by several other teachers.

After further investigation, Carter was arrested and is facing charges of one count of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children by “deprivation of sustenance.” Bond has not been set for Carter at this time.

According to the Burke County Middle School website, Carter is a math teacher and interventionist for the school.

The victim is a student of the Burke County Middle School and is under the age of 18. Deputies notified the child’s parents of the incident and to further check the welfare of the student. Injuries sustained appeared to initially be complaints at that time, deputies say.

The school is cooperating with the sheriff’s office during this investigation.

This is still currently an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as this develops.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.