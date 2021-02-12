Augusta leaders to start project for new James Brown city park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The plans for Broad Street keep getting bigger. And now there’s a new one to honor the godfather of soul, James Brown.

“When they began the statue I said, we really need to do more for Mr. Brown” said the Rev. Larry Fryer, former pastor of Brown.

Now more could be on the way. City leaders plan to expand the area from the James Brown statue to add a park-like setting with a small stage and some history.

“This is probably the real first big project that we’re going to see out of the last SPLOST package,” District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

The city’s last SPLOST package estimated $25 million for Broad Street improvements. Around $4.2 million of that could go to the James Brown Linear Park.

“I’m just I’m beyond ready for this project to get kicked off... Now we’re going to start finally seeing the fruits of all of those different investments that the area has made,” Garrett said.

The 2.5-acre park will be at James Brown Plaza directly across from the Augusta Common.

And the whole area will get a facelift, removing the parking pits for additional green space and adding trees for shade.

“I think as you see different festivals come back downtown such as Arts in the Heart, you’re going to see that park incorporated into that event, as well,” Garrett said.

“People can appreciate an opportunity to be around that particular area more, to invite others to come,” Fryer said.

In addition to the green space, the park will include space for small musical performances, a water feature, and an interpretive area to illustrate Brown’s life, which Fryer hopes expresses Brown’s heart for serving.

“I would definitely want to see, and I want to see people read, not just about being an entertainer, they know that,” he said.

Commissioner Garrett says the park could bring more foot traffic, too.

“So, I think as people come down to enjoy this added space that the common in this linear park will provide, the businesses around that will benefit,” he said.

And this week, city leaders took an additional step to add nearly $200,000 to begin creating concept designs and other project work for the park.

Garrett says it’ll still be a while before the ground is broken.

