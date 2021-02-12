33-year-old woman reported missing under suspicious circumstances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 33-year-old woman who’s missing under suspicious circumstances.

Whitney Strader was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of Pine Ridge Drive North. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was possibly seen leaving in a black Ford F-150 pickup.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

