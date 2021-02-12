Advertisement

33-year-old woman reported missing under suspicious circumstances

Whitney Strader
Whitney Strader(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 33-year-old woman who’s missing under suspicious circumstances.

Whitney Strader was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of Pine Ridge Drive North. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was possibly seen leaving in a black Ford F-150 pickup.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
The IHOP on Peach Orchard Road
What’s behind surprise charges for local diners?
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Emergency I-20 west closure at the state line tonight
Mickey A. Pahn
Suspect caught in robbery of Augusta convenience store

Latest News

This was the scene after a crash on Feb. 11, 2021, shut down Interstate 75 near Atlanta.
Fiery crash near Atlanta brings death, traffic troubles
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Golden Harvest cancels contactless food giveaway
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools get $10,000 for tutor program
This Richmond County school bus serves as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.
Kids from 4 schools will learn from home until Feb. 22
Attorney Sonja Tate presents a $4,500 check to the Salvation Army of Augusta.
How a local foundation is helping out the Salvation Army