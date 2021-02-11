Advertisement

Vehicle overturns after crash south of Aiken

(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers responded to a wreck with possible injuries early Thursday in Aiken County.

The crash was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Powderhouse Road at Athol Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash at 2021 Powderhouse Road was a couple of blocks east of Whiskey Road and just south of Aiken, according to the patrol.

Aiken County emergency dispatchers sent crews to the scene, reporting that a vehicle was overturned with its lights still on. They said no one was trapped in the vehicle.

