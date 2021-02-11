Advertisement

Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, report says

Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system,...
Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system, a new medical journal report says.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A report from the medical journal The Lancet says former President Donald Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

The report from The Lancet’s Commission on Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era says Trump mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and weakened health care infrastructure.

It points to his departure from the World Health Organization and elimination of the National Security Council’s Global Health Security team.

The commission also blames a hiring freeze that left hundreds of positions vacant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More broadly, the report notes a decline in the U.S. public health system dating back to the Reagan era.

Thirty-three experts served on the commission. The Lancet is a 200-year-old medical journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some customers are hopping mad at the IHOP on Peach Orchard Road.
IHOPping mad: Long-forgotten charges come back to bite eatery’s customers
Richard Goolsby
Owner of Goolsby’s restaurants struck, killed by vehicle
A pedestrian was struck at Edgefield Rd and Celeste Avenue.
Name given for pedestrian killed by Belvedere crash
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school switches to virtual learning
Officials in Lexington County are searching for this missing 2-year-old (left) who was taken...
Amber Alert canceled in South Carolina after 2-year-old found safe

Latest News

MS senators on impeachment trial
MS Senators on impeachment
Bill Cassidy reacts to impeachment trial
LA senators on impeachment
Ronnie Louis Cummings
62-year-old man last seen in Aiken found safe
Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked into whether there was some...
Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Man set off bombs during Minnesota clinic attack