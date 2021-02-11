Advertisement

Suspect caught in robbery of Augusta convenience store

Mickey A. Pahn
Mickey A. Pahn(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have taken into custody a 21-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened Wednesday at the Need More Kuntry Store, 4212 Windsor Spring Road.

The suspect was identified as Mickey A. Pahn.

Authorities sent out an alert looking for him on Thursday morning but said by Thursday afternoon that he was in custody

