Soul food takes on new meaning as community mourns restaurateur

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The soul food at Goolsby’s Restaurant in Evans is still being served up hot. Employees say Richard Goolsby wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

But the wreath and the sign sitting outside the door indicate their souls are just a little sadder today.

There were still lines. There was still food. But there was no Mr. Goolsby.

“I kind of had a little bit of a home here in the CSRA,” friend Raymond Layton said. “And you could almost guarantee that if you walked in there, you would see him.”

Usually, people coming to Goolsby’s can except to take hot food to go. But today, it was them who brought warmth to the business -- bringing flowers, cards, and memories.

“I came into the restaurant, he took time out to sit down and talk with me while I ate my meal, which is something he does with a lot of customers,” former employee Maria Moon said.

Moon remembers Goolsby as a man who took a chance on her when opening up his dream restaurant. He hired her as one of his first line servers.

“He had faith in me, so I jumped on board and we opened up the restaurant and it was a hit,” Moon said.

Layton remembers him as “coach”, even though Goolsby never really coached anything.

“Everybody just called him coach because he was on the sidelines with everybody else,” Layton said.

On the sidelines cheering for his family, his friends, and his customers -- leaving a mark, every step of the way.

“Richard Goolsby was a wonderful man,” Moon said.

“He was just one of those people that just touched you in a way that you remember him,” Layton said. “That’s for sure.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.